Erlanger has recently invested millions of dollars in providing salary increases for nurses, and the Board of Trustees has approved a plan for pay adjustments that will be effective early February. This investment is a redirection of funds that directly supports Erlanger's goal of expanding capacity and recognizing the dedication of their employees.
This pay adjustment will be effective early February and is part of Erlanger's long-standing commitment to reinvesting in its employees, building careers and preparing them for the future.
Sheila Boyington, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated “The action of the Board this evening solidifies Erlanger’s commitment to our employees and our community, both short and long term. With this action, Erlanger is again leading with the future in mind.”
Jim Coleman, President and CEO added “We are pleased that we can make this salary adjustment for nurses and are committed to continuously reviewing how we can most effectively meet the overall needs of our workforce. I am proud that we have on multiple occasions been voted as a preferred and best employer. It is often stated that working at Erlanger is a unique and rewarding experience.”