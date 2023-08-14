Erlanger Baroness Hospital has been named a Gold Plus organization for the tenth time and Honor Roll Elite Plus for its commitment to providing excellent stroke care by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” program.
It is also the only hospital in the region to provide comprehensive stroke care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Erlanger Southeast Regional Stroke Center received several awards, including “Honor Roll Elite Plus, Advanced Therapy, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” for its efficiency and coordination, ultimately leading to patients’ better recovery and fewer returns to the hospital.
The Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll acknowledges the hospital’s efforts in providing the highest quality of care practicable for diabetic patients who are admitted for stroke care.
Erlanger East Hospital was also awarded the Stroke Silver Plus with Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award.
Traci Jennings, VP of Operations for Erlanger Medical Group, said, “Our stroke team continues to perfect our stroke protocol to ensure below national average wait times for door-to-intervention, understanding that time is brain during a stroke. We care deeply about our patients’ outcomes and quality of life post-stroke, and we feel that it is imperative the community understands the importance of coming to a comprehensive stroke center where we are a one-stop shop and can care for any type of stroke. When time is of the essence, it’s crucial to choose the right center to get the right care at the right time.”
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.