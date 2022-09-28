An Erlanger LIFE FORCE air ambulance and seven crew members have been deployed to assist with national hurricane disaster relief efforts.
LIFE FORCE 5 was deployed to the Florida panhandle awaiting a further assignment from FEMA to assist as needed.
Robbie Tester, Senior Director of LIFE FORCE, says, "our team never fails to respond when asked to support when disaster strikes."
Erlanger’s LIFE FORCE crews have assisted with relief efforts with Hurricanes Harvey, Florence, Dorian, Ida, and several others over the past five years, and now with Hurricane Ian.