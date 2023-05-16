Erlanger hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest on June 3

On Saturday, June 3, Erlanger and other local organizations are coming together to host the inaugural Summer Outreach Safety (S.O.S) Fest. This free event, taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Chattanooga Community Center, is designed to provide community members with the knowledge and resources they need to remain safe and healthy during the summer months.
The event includes safety presentations from health experts and first responders, as well as a variety of activities such as games, prizes, a photo booth, free food, kickball, corn hole, and a fire safety house.
“It’s been amazing to work with other organizations to start building programs to promote safety in our community,” said Captain Damien Vinson, Chattanooga Fire Department’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “We hope that families will come out and enjoy this event which is the first of its kind in Chattanooga. We’re going straight to the community. This year it will be on the south side, and next year, it will be held in another neighborhood. We are excited to see this collaborative effort grow!”
Regena Young, Erlanger Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator, added, “It’s important to everyone involved for families in Chattanooga to be educated about how to stay safe while having fun this summer. We know that accidents happen, but we hope to prepare families better to handle these accidents or avoid them altogether.”
Erlanger, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, City of Chattanooga Office of Community Health, Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, and the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development are all collaborating to make S.O.S Fest a reality.
S.O.S Fest
- Saturday, June 3
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- South Chattanooga Community Center 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409
For more information, visit erlanger.org/trauma.