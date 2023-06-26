Erlanger hosts men’s health seminar on July 12

Erlanger Urology, located at Erlanger East Hospital, will be hosting a free Men's Health Seminar on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 6:30 PM.
The event will be hosted by Dr. Anand Shridharani and will focus on providing education regarding erectile dysfunction, its risks, and treatment options.
Erectile dysfunction affects over 30 million men in the United States. It is most common in men who have had prostate surgery or have been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or any combination of the three.
Despite this, some patients have been able to successfully treat their condition and restore their sexual confidence.
Most treatments are also covered by medical insurance and prescription plans.
More information can be found on their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/9336783419725569.
To register for the event, please visit erlanger.org/menshealth.