Erlanger hosting free FunFair Festival at the river front, Saturday

On Saturday, September 30, the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Basics Chattanooga, Safe Kids SE Coalition, and the City of Chattanooga Department of Early Learning are teaming up to host the FunFair Festival.
The free event will focus on educating families about preventive measures to keep their children safe and injury-free, and have games, food, and activities for the everyone.
“We hope this free event allows families to enjoy a fun day together while learning about Basics Chattanooga, which helps prepare children to have a safe and successful start in life,” says Lindsay Smith, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.
Everyone is invited to join the event on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chattanooga Green located at 140 Riverfront Parkway.
For more information about the FunFair Festival, visit childrensaterlanger.org/funfair.