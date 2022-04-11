The Erlanger Heart and Lung team has completed their 200th stroke prevention procedure called the left atrial appendage closure (LAAC).
The LAAC procedure decreases the risk of stroke in atrial fibrillation patients. When the procedure is successful patients will no longer need blood thinners.
Atrial fibrillation, or Afib, leads to a five times greater risk of stoke and is expected to affect over 12 million people by 2030.
Historically, the only treatment option for Afib patients were to take blood thinners for the rest of their lives, which is dangerous for some patients.
Senior Director of Erlanger Cardiology, Cheryl Wieber, says, "this milestone procedure further underscores our team’s passion and commitment to being a leader in cardiac care in our community."
Erlanger is now a regional leader in LAAC.