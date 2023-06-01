Erlanger Foundation celebrates raising over $372,000 net, at the seventh annual Believe Bash held on April 29, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
This year’s annual fundraising gala, hosted by co-chairs Cynthia and Jay Dale and Lauren and Dr. Peter Boehm, Jr., transported guests, community leaders, and hospital staff back to “Hollywood: The Golden Age.”
The evening included a red carpet cocktail reception with special guests from the likes of May West, Charlie Chaplin, Elvis, and Marilyn Monroe, a gourmet dining experience, a live auction, a meaningful program featuring 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champion Dalton McPherson, and a giving moment all followed by the after party with live music and dancing from The Atlanta Party Fanatics.
“We are very grateful to our community and sponsors for continuing to support Children’s Hospital at Erlanger through their generous donations,” said Dr. Charles Woods, CEO of Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. “It is through their generosity that we are able to further our mission as the region’s only children’s hospital.”
Erlanger Foundation would like to say a special thank you to its sponsors, including the presenting sponsor First Horizon. Event sponsors who helped make the event a success include Delta Dental, Chattanooga Times Free Press, USA Senior Care Network, The Group Savings Organization, Noon Development, Linda Brock Homes, Riley Jacobson, Med-Trans, The Bullard Group Square One Realty, EPB, PEMA, Puckett EMS, TVA, Vincit Group, Vizient, Dr. Peter and Susan Boehm, Sr., Dr. Dane and Sheila Boyington, Dr. Haresh Patel, Ray and Jill Ryan, ACE Anesthesia, Aerocare Adapthealth, Artech Design Group, Baker Donelson, CarePayment, Coca Cola Bottling Co. United, Cognizant, Cortina, DePuy Synthes, DeRoyal, Erlanger Neurosurgery and Spine, Forvis, Husch Blackwell, L Squared Construction, LabCorp, Lee-Smith, Lift Media Group, McGriff Insurance, McKenzie Foundation, OnPoint, Pinnacle, Pointer Management, Pointe Property Group, Refined Looks, Regional Obstetrical Consultants, Revecore, Second Story Real Estate, SmartBank, Tennessee Interventional and Imaging Associates, Urban Story Ventures, University Surgical Associates, Wakefield & Associates, and Holland & Knight.
At the conclusion of the special program, Less Lee, Erlanger Foundation Board Chair proudly announced the date for the eighth annual Believe Bash scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, and co-chaired by Bob and Shelly Elliott and Guru and Dr. Neha Shah.
Lee stated, “On behalf of the Foundation, thank you to everyone who supported the 2023 Believe Bash. This year’s event was the Foundation’s most successful event ever, raising over $372,000 net in support of Children’s Hospital. The leadership of our co-hosts, combined with the work of our volunteers and the Foundation staff, enabled the event to set records in attendance and funds raised. Our sponsors’ generosity, coupled with attendees’ extraordinary philanthropic support, will have a profound impact on the children of our community and the region."
Mark your calendar now for the second Saturday in April for next year’s Believe Bash; April 13, 2024.
As a not-for-profit hospital, Erlanger and Children’s depend on philanthropic support to provide the remarkable care experienced here as well as to advance pediatric services in the future. The community’s partnership to make the Kennedy Outpatient Center a reality truly showcases what is possible when our mission to compassionately care for people is met by a community compassionately caring for us.
To stay up to date on the 2024 Believe Bash, join the Erlanger Foundation Believe Bash Facebook group or visit erlangerfoundation.org/believe-bash.