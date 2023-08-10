Erlanger Community Health Centers like this one on Dodson Avenue want to ensure that those needing health services don't fall through the cracks.
Angel Ferguson, Esq. CEO of Erlanger Community Health Centers says, "Community health centers serve as a comprehensive safety net which provides care to the under-served population regardless of their ability to pay."
Angel Ferguson is the CEO of The Erlanger Community Health Centers. She says for those patients who don't have insurance; they can still receive quality medical care.
Angel Ferguson says, "We provide comprehensive medical, dental, women's services, senior services, radiology, and mental health, and all of this is located under one roof."
The first Community Health Center opened in 1968 in the Alton Park Community. Then nearly ten years later, it expanded to the eastern portion of Chattanooga with the opening of another facility on Dodson Avenue.
Then, Premier Health Care on Lyerly Street became the third Erlanger Community Health Center location. For a lot of residents in these communities, they did not have a primary care doctor.
Angel Ferguson says, "We are the second largest primary care provider nationally as we see our program is growing because we encourage preventive care, which avoids hospitalization."
Ferguson says certain chronic conditions are prevalent in their communities, so prevention is key to ensuring healthier lives and communities.
Angel Ferguson says, "Some of the issues we see are chronic diabetes. We see cardiovascular occurrences and many other health disparities, such as asthma, low birth weight for babies.
"We help prevent visits to the emergency room, and we help to facilitate overall wellness and quality of health."
You can find more information on Erlanger's website here.