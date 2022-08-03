Erlanger celebrates DAISY Award winner Sheri Kendall

Erlanger recently honored oncology nurse Sheri Kendall, RN, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
A DAISY Foundation program, the DAISY Award is a national award to celebrate nurses who define patient and family-centered care through recognizing the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Nurses can be nominated by anyone in the healthcare organization, including patients and family members.
Kendall was nominated by the mother of a patient who underwent chemotherapy treatment. The nomination details the special connection Kendall shared with the nominator’s daughter, noting that her daughter “actually liked coming to chemo” because of Kendall’s ability to make her laugh and feel comfortable.
The nomination also states that when this patient began hospice care, Kendall visited her at her home. When she passed away, Kendall attended the funeral and stayed at the funeral home for hours in support of the family.
“She truly loved my girl and we love her dearly,” said the nominator. “She went above and beyond to make our time at Erlanger pleasant. She is a loving and caring nurse and we were blessed to have her to take care of our precious daughter.”
“Sheri is an incredible nurse who makes her patients feel comfortable and cared for in the midst of very trying times,” said Erlanger Chief Nursing Executive Rachel Harris. “It’s evident Sheri not only cared for this patient but also her entire family, and that’s the hallmark of a great nurse who compassionately cares.”
The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 after Patrick Barnes passed away from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. His family wanted a way to honor him and show appreciation for the nurses’ compassion and kindness they extended to the whole family during his eight-week stay in the hospital. Barnes’ wife, Tena, created the DAISY acronym, which stands for “diseases attacking the immune system.” For more information about the DAISY Foundation or the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, please visit www.DAISYfoundation.org.