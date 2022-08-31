After being delayed for two years due to COVID, a special event for cancer survivors is coming back to Chattanooga.

"You're a survivor the day you're diagnosed. A lot of people think "I have to get through all my treatment before I'm a survivor,'" said Erlanger Cancer Support Manager Janet Kramer-Mai. "Absolutely not, the day you're diagnosed you become a cancer survivor."

Kramer-Mai is a breast cancer survivor for the last 22 years.

"This is just an opportunity to get in front of women at all phases and pick them up and carry them through things they have no idea they'll have to go through," said Kramer-Mai.

She's helping organize Erlanger's Survivin' and Thrivin' Cancer Survivorship Symposium, an event tailored for any woman who has cancer or who has survived it.

She said the symposium is designed to answer questions that aren't typically addressed in a doctor's office.

"You know the question now begs 'What tools are we giving them to get on with their new normal' because their life is never like their life prior to cancer," said Kramer-Mai.

She said topics range from addressing physical, emotional, and mental health to stress relief and nutrition, as well as providing a strong support system of women.

"I think just attending a symposium like this, it's going to answer questions you likely didn't know you had yet," said Kramer-Mai.

She hopes her story, as well as all the women around her, will inspire anyone with cancer to be prepared to overcome whatever is next.

"Being in a room full of women that maybe you think you're the only one that's had this problem, likely not," said Kramer-Mai. "You'll be surrounded by peers and women that have walked through this whole journey."

The symposium will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th at 9 a.m. at Chattanooga State.

You can get tickets here.