Police in East Ridge were in the process of recovering a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 6500 block of Ringgold Road Tuesday when they spotted drug paraphernalia in a room while questioning a suspect.

Their request to search the room was denied, so a search warrant was obtained.

Once officers searched the room, they uncovered drugs and paraphernalia, which included:

0.4 grams of pink-colored Fentanyl

2.8 grams of crack cocaine

4.5 grams Psilocybin mushrooms

Three people were arrested and now face felony charges, according to police.