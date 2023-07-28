Police in East Ridge were in the process of recovering a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 6500 block of Ringgold Road Tuesday when they spotted drug paraphernalia in a room while questioning a suspect.
Their request to search the room was denied, so a search warrant was obtained.
Once officers searched the room, they uncovered drugs and paraphernalia, which included:
0.4 grams of pink-colored Fentanyl
2.8 grams of crack cocaine
4.5 grams Psilocybin mushrooms
Three people were arrested and now face felony charges, according to police.