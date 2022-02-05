EPB works to restore power after Ooltewah crash Friday night

EPB crews worked late Friday evening to restore power following a crash in Ooltewah.

Tri-Community Volunteer fire crews arrived on the scene of a vehicle crash on Tucker Road at the entrance to Homewood shortly after 8 p.m.

Reports say the vehicle had crashed into a power pole.

Due to live wires on the vehicle, the occupants were instructed to stay inside until EPB arrived and de-energized the lines.

Once safe, the occupant was removed from the vehicle and assessed by Hamilton County EMS for injuries.