EPB works to restore power after Ooltewah crash Friday night

EPB crews worked late Friday evening to restore power following a crash in Ooltewah.
Tri-Community Volunteer fire crews arrived on the scene of a vehicle crash on Tucker Road at the entrance to Homewood shortly after 8 p.m.
Reports say the vehicle had crashed into a power pole.
Due to live wires on the vehicle, the occupants were instructed to stay inside until EPB arrived and de-energized the lines.
EPB crews are working to restore power after a crash on Tucker Road at the entrance to Homewood this evening. pic.twitter.com/HLe7GiDQVS— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) February 5, 2022
Once safe, the occupant was removed from the vehicle and assessed by Hamilton County EMS for injuries.