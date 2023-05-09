The art work of ten students selected from thousands of Hamilton County School students went on display at the EPB main office on Tuesday as part of their annual "ArtSpark Goes to School" challenge.
Winning students were recognized by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, EPB President and CEO David Wade, Hamilton County Department of Education Superintendent Justin Robertson and other community leaders.
One winner winner is Khloi Sandidge, who says her artwork was inspired by past memories that dictated how she'd like to create.
"What made me get into art? People encouraging me and me finding myself through art," she said.
This is the second year sandidge has been featured as an EPB ArtSpark.
She says she wants to continue finding herself through art and experiencing what it will bring to her.