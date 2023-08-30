EPB partnered with TVA several years ago to help customers lower their energy bills.
If you are on a fixed or limited income, EPB and TVA home uplift programs can help save hundreds of dollars on your energy bill. Up to 10 thousand dollars of free home energy upgrades are available for each home.
To qualify for the uplift program, a household size of one must meet an income threshold of 42-thousand dollars or less. That income threshold increases with the household size.
Jason Eldridge, who's an EPB Energy Pro, said if you meet the qualifications, fill out an application, and if you are chosen, your home will be assessed.
"When we go into a home, we are focusing on the customers attic installation, air sealing the home which means making it tighter to keep the energy in the house from longer periods of time. We access the HVAC unit, the ductwork and also the windows," Eldridge said.
EPB then hires local contractors to do the work and EPB Energy Pros returns to reassess once the job is complete.
Eldridge said the turnaround process is fairly quick.
"Once the evaluation has been completed, typically the work is completed within six to eight weeks," Eldridge said.
Ezra Harris is one of many people benefiting from the EPB and TVA home uplift program.
Harris's home received free home energy upgrades back in 2019 just months before the pandemic.
He said the upgrades came at a perfect as he was forced to spend more time in the house.
"Some of what was done to my home, was a new heating and air system, they did some installation, repaired some of the ductwork, some caulking and did some installation on some of the doors," Harris said.
Harris said he has seen a big difference in his bills especially during prime summer and winter months when air and heat are used the most.
"Mines now is like 77-dollars, where back then it was 200 and 300-dollars. A dramatic savings and the thing about it is I can keep most of heat and air in my house, now whereas before it was leaking, it was going out," Harris said.
Harris recommends that people with older homes look into the program.
"If they get the assessment, they will probably find out that hey I did not know I was losing air, I did not know I was looking heat. I advise anybody to get that assessment because what you don't see, you lose," Harris said.
Eldridge said the program saves more and increases quality of life.
"They can take the money they were going to use on the power bill and go towards other things like medical, groceries, and items like that," Eldridge said.
Click here for the home uplift program application.