EPB announced that Rossville Middle School won the School Uplift grant from TVA.
The school will receive $100,000 as a part of TVA's School Uplift program.
The program is an energy management training program that helps schools make smart energy choices that improve learning and save money through decreased energy use.
Sixty schools have completed the TVA School Uplift pilot program over the past two years. On average, participating schools have saved more than 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes alone.