A Chattanooga holiday tradition since the World War II era, EPB is set to unveil their Holiday Windows just before Thanksgiving Day.
EPB is located at 10 West M.L.K. Boulevard in Chattanooga.
EPB employees and STEM School Chattanooga students worked on creating this year’s display, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 23, one day before Thanksgiving.
The windows will be open for public viewing Thanksgiving Day through January 6.
Visitors can park in EPB's downtown garage, nearby lots or on-street, metered parking.