This Earth Day, EPB wants you to remember there's ways to make your home more sustainable. The company is using a free program to help get the word out.
"In the summertime when it's sun coming and it's real hot, then the calls are coming in but we want to be proactive," said EPB Energy Pro Ron Jones.
This April, people at EPB like Jones are pushing for everyone to lower their energy bills through one simple step with EPB Pro.
"First we go over your data," said Jones."You can actually see real time because we read your meter every 15 minutes. So we allow you to see the times when you had certain spikes in your usage."
One way they're doing that is through a series of events this April for Earth Day.
Some events include contests for anyone that follows EPB on social media.
"We're going to have two grand prize winners, $5,000 each," said EPB PR Coordinator Scottie Summerlin. "Our EPB Pros will come to their home and give them a personalized home checkup on how they can save money and energy. We'll connect them with a TVA contractor and come back and check the work when it's done."
Other events include sporting events with the Lookouts on Friday, April 29th and the Chattanooga Football Club on Saturday, April 30th.
"The next night we are at CFC so come out for EPB night at Chattanooga Football Club so same deal, our energy pros will be there, come out, get a voucher," said Summerlin.
She said no matter what event you attend, there will be ways for you to learn about making your homemade efficient, which is also the theme for EPB's Earth Day celebration on Friday, April 29th.
"Old school, field day games like when we were in elementary school," said Summerlin. "Instead of Tug of War, we're going to have a Tug of Watt with a giant EPB cable, that's going to be exciting, plus a lot of food and festivities and music."
Jones said finding solutions for your home is simple and he hopes these events make it even simpler.
"This is a free service, so we want the money to go back in your pocket and not out the window," said Jones.
EPB's Earth Day Schedule:
- Friday, April 22nd: Earth Day Celebration with EPB at Miller Park
- Friday, April 29th: EPB Night with Chattanooga Lookouts
- Saturday, April 30th: EPB Night with Chattanooga Football Club