The 12 artists that will paint the 11 murals for the EPB murals that will face the side of EPB's 10th Street Substation.
The theme for this year is “Voices of MLK” to highlight the history, heritage and significance of Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area, according to EPB.
Two of the artists will be working as a team on one panel, according to EPB's Scottie Summerlin.
The artists that have been selected are:
- Laura Dahlke
- Karen Estes
- Jerome Foster
- Ann Jackson and Mimi McCallister (team)
- Madison Myers
- Dannita Noble
- Latesia Poole
- Rea Shaw
- Nathaniel Stepney
- Ty Swint
- Sara Tolbert
"It's such an honor to promote the talent of our local, diverse artists,” said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions. “We continue to be impressed by the level of talent that we have seen and are so grateful to our many community partners who select the art through a blind judging process and advise us every step of the way."
Community partners teamed up on the project: ArtsBuild, Association of Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga’s Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Community Kitchen, MLK Neighborhood Association, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
“I’m thrilled to see this next round of artists who will be bringing so much vibrancy to the MLK Neighborhood with their talents,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “I’m proud that we’re able to support EPB’s 10th Street Mural Project and look forward to seeing all of the new murals coming to downtown.”
This marks the second year of the EPB mural project. EPB will take submissions to create a public mural on the third side of the substation wall in late 2022.