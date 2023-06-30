EPB, which launched the nation's first citywide high-speed internet network more than a decade ago, is adding a potentially bigger communications and computing network next month and is offering researchers and startup companies the chance to get in on the ground floor of the new venture.
The city-owned utility will launch its first quantum node in July when it opens a shared workspace on the first floor of EPB headquarters in downtown Chattanooga for startup companies and research labs to test and share quantum technologies.
EPB President David Wade said Thursday he is already talking with dozens of potential users of the new communications and computing platform, both privately owned businesses and public research laboratories around the globe. Because quantum technologies offer the capability to encrypt and share far more data, quantum has the potential to dramatically boost computer calculations, cybersecurity and communications.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.