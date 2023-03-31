Last week, EPB crews worked overtime to restore power to thousands of customers that were caused by severe weather.

With another storm rolling in Friday night and into Saturday morning, there’s a chance your power could go out.

While utility crews work to restore your power, it's important to know what to do in the event you’re left in the dark.

The severity of a storm and its impact depends of many variables, but EPB spokesperson J.Ed. Marston says his crews take the threat of storms seriously.

"We make sure that we have all of our crews ready to go and we also go ahead and put some additional crews on-call just in case, so we can mobilize rapidly if there is significant damage,” said Marston.

While EPB has several systems in place like its Smart Grid, to help keep your power on, outages are always a possibility when severe weather strikes.

"High winds can have a huge impact and especially when trees and branches get involved,” Marston said. “We do know those things can have an impact and we're ready to begin working on it immediately when there are problems.”

Last week's weather event caused power to go out for more than 12,000 people and left repairs crews working around the clock.

"We also recommend when storms are in the forecast, everybody keeps their cell phone charged,” Marston said. “We really encourage everybody to use whole home protection and or plug valuable products into surge protectors.”

EPB recommends having a designated safe room, with the safest being a room in the center of your home that has no windows.

When it comes to your medication, keep a good supply close just in case.

Another way of preparing for severe weather is to create a home safety kit, which includes flashlights, battery powered radio with extra batteries, portable phone charger, bottled water and a first aid kit.

Marston says the amount of time you're without power will vary and says if it's restored with the power grid, some customers may never know there was an outage.

"You know, when a pole goes down, a transformer is blown out, when there is bad damage to power lines, it could take many hours,” Marston advised.

Although crews just repaired outages from last week's storm, Marston says they are ready to handle the impact from this storm.

