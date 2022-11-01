EPB is looking for artists for their community mural project.
Muralists of any skill level are invited to submit their work for consideration for the 10th Street Mural, this year centered around the theme “Traditions on MLK” to highlight family traditions throughout the years in Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area.
The murals will be painted on panels along the third side of the EPB substation fence on 10th Street. This year the wall facing the alley behind Memo’s Grill will be split in up to 11 sections and completed.
Artists must be 18 or older and live or work in the EPB service territory.
Submissions should include at least five images, including samples such as painting, drawing, printmaking or graffiti art as well as a written vision statement and initial visual sketch of their concept that aligns with the theme.
Past mural experience is not required.
The open call begins November 1, 2022, and ends January 10, 2023.
For more details about submission requirements or the mural project, contact Vanessa Willis with EPB at willisvm@epb.net.