Chattanooga's EPB has launched a new service aimed to give their customers the potential of their network speeds and connectivity.
Called Smart Net Plus, the managed Wi-Fi solution utilizes a secure Wi-Fi 6 network that is professionally installed by EPB's team.
Earlier this year, EPB launched their 25 gbps network service.
“From doorbells and speakers to TVs and tablets, households require more speed and bandwidth to accommodate the increasing number of devices and streaming apps they use,” said EPB Vice President of New Products Katie Espeseth. “Smart Net Plus adjusts to customers’ needs and provides the dependable Wi-Fi service they need and access to best-in-class technology and service without the need to keep up with expensive equipment requirements.”
EPB's Tech Pros will professionally install and maintain equipment based on customer’s internet needs, including placing routers and Wi-Fi amplifiers to ensure the most speed from their internet plan in every corner of their home.
EPB says that all Smart Net Plus customers receive the latest technology and security to optimize their service:
- Power all customer devices flawlessly at the same time on advanced Wi-Fi technology
- Maximize speeds throughout homes on an ultra-fast, Wi-Fi 6 connection
- Protect network privacy and keep data secure with built-in detection against malware, bots, phishing, spam and other online threats
- Easily see and manage all devices and set parental controls with the accompanying app
- Professional installation and ongoing 24/7 at no extra charge from local EPB Tech Pros.
- Powered by the world’s fastest community-wide internet
Smart Net Plus works with any internet speed available through EPB, beginning at $57.99 per month.
Existing 300Mbps customers would pay $17.99 per month, Gig Speed customers would pay $14.99 per month.