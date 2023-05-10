Art work selected from thousands of Hamilton County School students went on display at the EPB main office on Tuesday as part of their annual "ArtSpark Goes to School" challenge.
Pieces from 12 winning students will soon be featured on utility boxes around the Tennessee Valley, based on the theme "What Energizes you?"
The students were recognized by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, EPB President and CEO David Wade, Hamilton County Department of Education Superintendent Justin Robertson and other community leaders.
“It’s inspiring to see the diversity, creativity, and beauty across all the student works selected for this year’s ArtSpark Goes to School displays,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “These students aren't just improving Chattanooga’s shared spaces and enhancing cultural tourism, they are exercising real-world STEAM skills and being prepared to excel in Chattanooga’s future workforce.”
One winner is Khloi Sandidge, who says her artwork was inspired by past memories that dictated how she'd like to create. This is her second year to be featured.
"What made me get into art? People encouraging me and me finding myself through art," she said.
The full list of winners includes students from seven Hamilton County Schools:
- Asia Evans, Brainerd High School
- Hunter Tenney, Brainerd High School
- Bronwyn Alexander, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts
- Faith Dann, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts
- Dakota Houck, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts
- Khloi Sandidge, Central High School
- Kenyaun Hughes, The Howard School
- Rachel Hutchings, Sale Creek High School
- Alanna Jones Newman, Sale Creek High School
- Harper Cowart, Signal Mountain High School
- Jessica Arp, Soddy Daisy High School
- Joslyn Peacock, Soddy Daisy High School
The ArtSpark selections will be permanently displayed on utility boxes near Finley Stadium, Liberty Tower, Chattanooga Marriott Downtown, Frost Stadium, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Hamilton Place, intersection of Lee Highway and Highway 153, intersection of Lee Highway and East Brainerd Road, Rossville Boulevard and East 49th Street, Highland Park and The Chattanoogan Hotel.
Congratulations!