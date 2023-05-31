The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), in partnership with EPB and Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., awarded $60,000 in STEM grants to 15 schools in EPB's service area.
This is part of a larger initiative where 238 schools across TVA's service area received $1 million in grants to develop STEM education projects.
The program will benefit 136,000 students and aims to spark interest in STEM careers.
Schools in EPB's service area selected for the program include:
- Battle Academy
- Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences
- East Hamilton Middle School
- East Ridge Elementary School
- Ivy Academy Chattanooga
- Normal Park Middle Museum Magnet
- Notre Dame High School
- Red Bank High School
- Red Bank Middle School
- Sale Creek Middle/High School
- St. Nicholas School
- STEM School Chattanooga
- Thrasher Elementary School
- Tyner Academy
- Wauhatchie School
Grants were given based on a competitive process, with preferences for projects related to TVA's focus areas.
"TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today's students into tomorrow's engineers, scientists and IT professionals," said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. "It's inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation."
TVA has awarded nearly $5 million in STEM grants since 2018, supporting local education.
A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found here.