The Walker County Government is inviting community members to attend a town hall meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about the new Brownfields Grant Program and how to apply for a site assessment.
The program seeks to identify and develop cleanup plans for up to 30 brownfield sites in Walker County. Brownfields are properties that may be contaminated with hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants that can pose risks to human health and the environment.
At the town hall, information will be shared about funding available to conduct a non-intrusive assessment of environmental conditions at potential brownfield sites, as well as develop a plan for cleanup if needed.
The funding for this program comes from a $500,000 grant awarded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to Walker County and the cities of Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville.
If a site is determined to be a brownfield, an evaluation of cleanup alternatives will be conducted along with calculated cleanup costs and site appropriate remediation and reuse measures in order to reduce health and environmental risks.