The Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Chattanooga on Thursday.
The renovated industrial building at 201 W. Main Street now houses the new headquarters of the group.
ESG encompasses several brands in the the solid waste and recycling industry including Heil® Environmental, The Curotto-Can®, Marathon® Equipment, 3rd Eye®, Soft-Pak®, Parts Central®, and Bayne®.
The event included guided tours of the new facility, and a presentation in the company’s Innovation Lab, ESG’s technology solutions for the solid waste industry.
“A primary objective of this event is to introduce the community to the cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technology being developed by ESG, which is completely redefining how refuse is collected around the globe," said Pat Carroll, President of ESG. "We’re proud of our status as a leader in this space and are particularly honored that these innovations are taking place right here in Chattanooga."
Learn more about the company on their website here.