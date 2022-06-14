One of the Tennessee Valley’s hometown heroes was honored at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Entertainer James Rogers received two awards from the State of Georgia.
The first was a Resolution sponsored by State Senator Jeff Mullis that commended him for outstanding musical contributions.
The second award was an "A Commendation" from Governor Brian Kemp recognizing James for "numerous artistic works, his support of his fellow citizens, and his dedication to his nation."
James is a graduate of Lakeview High, and is known for his song Fly Eagle Fly, and a long association with Dolly Parton.
He's celebrating his 50-year career this Saturday with a concert at the Colonnade in Catoosa County.