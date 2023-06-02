Chattanooga's Enterprise South Nature Park has been named a National Recreation Trail.
The designation brings the popular park into the same company as almost 1,300 similar trails across the country.
Enterprise South boasts miles of hiking, mountain bike and per-friendly trails. An equestrian trail circles the park's perimeter.
The park has:
- 10 miles of multi-use mountain bike trails/additional 6 miles to open in spring 2016
- 9 miles of paved pedestrian/bicycle trails
- 9 miles of walking paths for pedestrians only
- 3 Bunker historical displays
- 5.9 miles scenic overlook drive
- 10 mile horse trail
National Recreation Trails are co-sponsored by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and American Trails, the program's lead non-profit partner.
The first NRT was designated in 1969.
The park began its life as a series of TNT bunkers in the late 1930s' and early 1940s by the US Army. The operations were conducted by a civilian contractor and the Army began searching for a way to dispose of the property, approaching the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in 1998 to acquire the land where the park now sits.
The park opened in December of 2010, and boasts 2,800 wooded acres that were previously a part of the Volunteer Army Ammunition Plant property.
Below you'll find QR codes to scan for maps of the park.