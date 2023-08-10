A different option is available for students as they go back to school.
Enrollment is now open for the 2023-2024 school year at a new full-time, tuition-free online public school program.
Volunteer State Virtual Academy offers education for Tennessee students who would benefit from having an online option.
Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA), a program of the Lewis County School District, is a tuition-free online public school serving grades K–12. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering Tennessee students through personalized, at-home learning.
VSVA gives your student a unique opportunity to focus on career-specific learning while completing all the usual high school requirements in a virtual learning environment.
Middle and high schoolers can explore career fields to discover and pursue their interests. Whether they already know where they're headed or are just beginning to find their path, this program can help get them where they want to go.