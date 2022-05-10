Good morning, today will be another beautiful, sunny day. It will be warmer than yesterday, reaching near 75 by noon and then afternoon highs from 80-85 for most locations. Wind will be light and variable. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with clouds lingering the longest for our western communities, but it’ll still be a nice day with only a spotty shower (10%) chance. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Then, it’ll be back to generally clear blue sky and sunshine for Thursday with highs near 84. Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds again with a spotty shower. Both Saturday and Sunday will be similar with highs in the mid-80s and an isolated shower or storm, primarily in the afternoon into evening hours.
The warmth of the mid-80s will continue into next workweek, too.