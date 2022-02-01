Today is the day with fantastic spring-like weather on February 1st. It’ll be sunny with highs near 60 and a south breeze. Tonight, clouds will be increasing with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The rest of the week will have more active weather, and you’ll want your raincoat handy. Wednesday will have showers, primarily affecting areas west of I-75, with a mostly cloudy sky and highs near 54. Thursday will have isolated showers in the morning with widespread, soaking rain in the evening through the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, too. Thursday’s rain will be associated with a cold front, so ahead of the front during the day, it’ll be mild with highs in the low to mid-60s. On the backside of the front on Friday morning, cooler air will return. A light wintry mix will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau, and daytime highs on Friday will only be around 44.
Saturday morning will begin in the 20s with cool highs in the mid-40s under a sunny sky. We’ll be keeping an eye on another potential system to come across our area Sunday from the southwest. As of now, I’m keeping our chances as scattered for rain showers and wintry mix until there is more clarity.