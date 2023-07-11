Enjoy craft beer and the TN Aquarium after dark at ‘Fish & Sips’

Love local craft beer? Join the Tennessee Aquarium this July 22, for the Fish & Sips craft beer tasting event, where you can experience the aquarium environments while sampling 16 craft beer offerings from seven local and regional breweries.
From 6:30 to 9:30 pm, guests can explore the River and Ocean Journey buildings while sipping some of the best ales and beers from seven local and regional breweries, including Hutton & Smith Brewing Company, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, Chattanooga Brewing Co., Cherry Street Brewing, Naked River Brewing Company, OddStory Brewing Co. and Sweetwater Brewing Company.
“It’s an evening to walk around the Aquarium and get to experience our animals and our living collection while sampling local breweries and supporting a great nonprofit organization,” says Director of Hospitality and Marketing Meredith Roberts.
Attendees can select ten beer samples from more than 16 offerings throughout their tasting journey.
The Edwin Hotel also sponsors the event, providing all guests with complimentary pimento cheese biscuit bites.
Everyone will also receive a swag bag, including a Stanley stainless steel tumbler, koozie, locally made Seahorse Snacks, pretzels, and more. Shirts are also available for $25 (short sleeve) and $30 (long sleeve).
Complete the evening outside at the Aquarium’s pavilion with live music and complimentary Coca-Cola products from the food vendors.
And all proceeds from the event support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission to connect people with nature and empower them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.
Tickets are $70 for Tennessee Aquarium members and $85 for non-members. While supplies last, commemorative shirts will be available for $25 (short sleeve) and $30 (long sleeve).
It would be a “pour” decision to wait to secure a ticket, as space is limited and admission will not be available at the door. Tickets end at noon on July 20 or when sold out.
Learn more about Fish & Sips and purchase tickets here.