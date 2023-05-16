This Friday, May 19th, Reflection Riding is hosting a campfire concert is featuring the Bluegrass band Barefoot Nellie and Co. at the Arboretum & Nature Center. Sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and Tremont Tavern, the event is sure to provide a fun outdoor setting for Chattanooga music-lovers to enjoy.
Ticket prices include two drink tickets for Hutton and Smith beer, s'mores, and entertainment. An additional camping add-on of $5/person is available for those interested in camping in the field after the concert. Kids 10 and under are free. Gates open at 5:30pm and music starts at 7:00pm, but ticket prices will increase on the day of the event, so make sure to buy tickets in advance.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camping chairs or blankets, as well as their own food for a picnic. Reflection Riding is also partnering with Outshine Adventures and Nomad Be Happy to provide campervans to rent after the concert. Make sure to reserve your van before the event.
Don’t miss this exciting event and the chance to experience enjoy local bluegrass under the stars.
More information and tickets are available on their website: https://reflectionriding.org/events/campfire-concert-the-new-quintet