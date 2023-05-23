This Memorial Day weekend, starting May 25th, the biggest songwriters in Nashville and Georgia will be performing across Ellijay, Georgia for the Ellijay Songwriters Festival.
With a total of 39 shows spread out across six different wineries, 36 of them will be completely free for all to enjoy. The songwriters have written chart-topping songs for world-class artists like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Miranda Lambert, among others.
Festival information, full schedule, and tickets are available at www.ellijaysongwritersfestival.com, so make your plans now.