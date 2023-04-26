Chattanooga Seafood Bash on The River

On the banks of the Tennessee River, the 'Chattanooga Seafood Bash on the River' is set to take place this weekend. From Friday, April 28, from 5-9 P.M. through Sunday, April 30, from 10-4 P.M., this is a free event for the whole family to enjoy.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy fresh seafood, beer and wine gardens, arts and crafts, live music, and a kids' zone. Friday is a special day, with a VIP food cruise on the Riverboat and a VIP tent. Tickets are available for the cruise at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-southern-belle-river-boat-cruise-for-chattanooga-seafood-bash-tickets-599050114017

The event will take place at Coolidge Park, located at 150 River Street in Chattanooga. For more information, visit https://www.chattanooga-seafood-bash-on-the-river.com/.