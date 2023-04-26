On the banks of the Tennessee River, the 'Chattanooga Seafood Bash on the River' is set to take place this weekend. From Friday, April 28, from 5-9 P.M. through Sunday, April 30, from 10-4 P.M., this is a free event for the whole family to enjoy.
Visitors will have the chance to enjoy fresh seafood, beer and wine gardens, arts and crafts, live music, and a kids' zone. Friday is a special day, with a VIP food cruise on the Riverboat and a VIP tent. Tickets are available for the cruise at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-southern-belle-river-boat-cruise-for-chattanooga-seafood-bash-tickets-599050114017
The event will take place at Coolidge Park, located at 150 River Street in Chattanooga. For more information, visit https://www.chattanooga-seafood-bash-on-the-river.com/.