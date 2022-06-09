Englewood Fire Crews save three people and a small child in a swift-water rescue on Wednesday.
Englewood Fire crews say they were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stuck in floodwater with 3 occupants including a small child.
Upon arrival, first responders formed a crew consisting of Swift-water certified members to make contact with the occupants.
After contact was made, it was apparent that the water level was continuing to rise while the water flow increased as well.
Crews, then, immediately extracted the occupants to dry land without further incident.
This would not have been possible without the assistance from Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue, Athens Rural Fire & Rescue, Athens City Fire, Etowah City Fire, Englewood PD, AMR, and MCSO.