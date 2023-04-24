alexander webb

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert late Monday night for an 18-month-old missing out of McMinn County.

According to the TBI, Alexander Webb may be with his non-custodial parents.

Webb has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 3' tall, and weighs 27 pounds. His non-custodial parents may be driving a 2001 Ford Explorer, with TN tag 607-BHRB. The truck also has a distinctive sticker.

If you have seen Webb or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-3222.

