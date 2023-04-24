The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert late Monday night for an 18-month-old missing out of McMinn County.
According to the TBI, Alexander Webb may be with his non-custodial parents.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Alexander Webb, who is missing from McMinn County and may be with his non-custodial parents.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 25, 2023
The 18-month-old has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 3' tall, and weighs 27 pounds.
Spot him? Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
If you have seen Webb or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-3222.