Continuing its 70-year anniversary, the Hunter Museum of American Art will present, “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration” — the second of three special exhibitions.
Visitors can take a journey through the realm of fantasy beginning on Thurs., May 19.
Featuring over 100 artworks, this special exhibition highlights the many mythological worlds created by artists over several centuries.
Guests are encouraged to dress in costume, and there will be a hands-on space where you can make fantasy masks and add your own special enchanted touch to your outfit.
Regular admission applies; Members and youth 17 and under free.