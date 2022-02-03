Another wonderful week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley. While there are no failing scores to report this week, undercooked chicken did land one restaurant in Cleveland to get pretty close.
Wendy’s on McGrady Drive scored a 74 this week.
The inspector noted a lot of raw food in the restaurant – including the grilled chicken and eggs being held out of the cooler. Three pounds of eggs were thrown away.
The men’s restroom was visibly dirty as was the wall near the trashcan.
An employee did not wash their hands after they entered the kitchen and began prepping chicken nuggets, according to the inspector.
Cleaning bottles with chemicals were stored facing employees’ gloves.
The inspector said an employee did not change their gloves and wash their hands in between handling raw chicken and working with cooked food.
A 74 is not a failing a score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 97 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 95 Lookout Mountain Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Five Star Food McKee 10000 McKee Road Collegedale, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029007 4786 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McCallie School (School Building Inspection) 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Goodman Coffee at St. Elmo 3913 St. Elmo Avenue Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Subway #32212 9413 Apison Pike Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Waffle House #2401 7801 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windy City Eatz 207 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites (Public Swimming Pools) 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 97 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 1912 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Lookout Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, TN
- 98 McCallie School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence (School Buildings Inspection) 1912 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Mr. T’s Pizza LLC 3924 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Miss G’s Tortas and Tamales 4801 English Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Together Café 801 S Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mo Mo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 94 McDonald’s 4502 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Koch’s Bakery 1900 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dreamland Childcare 618 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 North Hamilton County Elementary School 601 Industrial Boulevard Sale Creek, TN
- 96 Childcare Network #135 1818-C Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 92 Mission BBQ 1926 Gunbarrel Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nut’n But Guac 6940 Lee Highway Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sale Creek Middle/High School 211 Patterson Road Sale Creek, TN
- 100 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 Lounge 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Baskin Robbins 6504 Ringgold Road Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Days Inn Tiftonia 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sale Creek Middle/High School 211 Patterson Road Sale Creek, TN
- 94 Applebee’s #218 5606 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites Pool 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek View Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Woodshop Kitchen 500 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites Pool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites Whirlpool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sluggo's North 505 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Applebee's #218 5606 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Central Park 2401 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 Woodmore Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection)800 Woodmoore Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Read House Pool 107 West M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McCallie School Pool 2850 Mccallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Spa 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Beginnings 5010 Alpha Lane Hixson, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Middle/High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail Signal Mountain,
- 98 TN Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital Pool 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Subway 31514 8142 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dos Bros Waterside 11 2396 Lifestyle Way Ste 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Arby's #6356 7314 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chick-Fil-A 639 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 8F of Hixson 5546 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 96 Waffle House #123 6513 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- Holiday Inn Express 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tropical Smoothie Café 2380 Lifestyle Way Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Edible Arrangements #1416 5756 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions North 123 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sugar Shoppe 7540 E Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Great American Cookies 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 213 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Great American Cookies Kiosk 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Longhorn Restaurant 129 N Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 76 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Howard High School 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 New York Pizza Department – Lakesite 8627 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Hamilton Skate Place 7414 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Logan's Roadhouse #514 3592 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chattanooga Community Kitchen 727 11th E Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites (Public Swimming Pools) 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Elementary School 3600 13th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Connect Academy School Buildings Inspection) 100 E 25th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 Lookout High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 C26 HUB 1603 Fagan Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway
- 100 Doc Holidays Bar & Grill 742 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3719 20 Cherokee Boulevard Unit 112 Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Courtyard by Marriot 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Marco's Pizza #8435 7794 E Brainerd Road Suite 146 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Downtown Dough 100 Market Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 A New Look 1265 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 No Hard Feelings 806 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 92 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 90 McDonald’s 1350 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Little Lambs Child Care 2101 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland TTN
- 95 Ronnie’s Diner 1235 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 77 Two Brothers Burgers 2310 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN
- 74 Wendy’s 2390 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Billie’s Sweet Treats 191 Church Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bendabout Farm Kitchen 3850 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN
- 94 Subway #24065 104 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Hardee-Springplace 2020 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Dos Bros 4450 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Heritage Inn 1631 Guthrie Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Burger King #4959 1445 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Candy’s Creek Cherokee Cafeteria 4445 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Sonic Drive-In #5579 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Road NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Rockin Nutrition 8511 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Exclusive Quarters 210 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Classic Suites 179 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 E L Ross 4349 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cleveland Middle School Cafeteria 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 North Cleveland Baptist Day Care (Food Service Establishment) 2815 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Yates Primary School 750 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Hardees-Blue Springs 2410 Blue Springs Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 92 Smoothie King 886 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Magnolia Pharmacy Creamery 4622 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 92 Battlefield Nutrition 1549 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Vallarta 23 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 89 Sonic (Highway 41) 4752 6645 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 96 Applebee’s 2219 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Thai Garden 685 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Taco Bell (Battlefield Parkway) 302 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Spot Creamery 7787 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 98 Hardee’s (Battlefield Parkway) 1086 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurants 56 Lakeshore Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Bojangles’ #942 2051 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main Street Trenton, GA
- 96 28 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 100 Subway – Eton 79 Highway 286 D Eton, GA
- 98 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Tourist 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
Walker County
- 100 Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A The Center for Advanced Rehab at Parkside 110 Park City Road Rossville, GA
- 89 Phil’s Primetime Pizza 122 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Droop Scoops 120 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Wendy’s 12706 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 Roan Street School 1116 Roan Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Varnell Elementary School 4421 Highway 2 Dalton, GA
- 83 Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant 1235 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Subway #29900 3619 Cleveland Highway SPC B Dalton, GA
- 100 Eastside Elementary School 102 Hill Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Brookwood School 501 Central Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 The Spiced Apple 443 Gillum Drive Suite 6 Dalton, GA