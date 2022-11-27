Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in Georgia McDonald's bathroom

ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital.
"I read to not go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them because they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart, so I didn't want to be in the hospital pushing hours and hours," she recalled.
Then around 7:30 a.m. that same day, her contractions started to pick up, to about a minute and a half apart.
Her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, helped put everything in the car to rush to the hospital. The couple had just moved to Georgia on Saturday and stayed in an Airbnb about 45 minutes from the hospital.
"I immediately felt like I had to use the bathroom," Worthy explained. "So we stopped by McDonald's to use the bathroom."
They stopped at the McDonald's on Fulton Industrial Boulevard for what they expected would be a quick stop, but the visit turned into a speedy delivery.
"I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately," she said. "It was an experience because it happened so fast."
Worthy said she started screaming, and a woman came in to help.
"She was like, 'Are you okay?' and I was like, 'No, I'm in labor,'" Worthy said. "I said, 'Somebody get the man in the car - I need him!'"
The lady who walked in the bathroom was Tunisia Woodward, General Manager for the McDonald's on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
"I thought they was joking, and I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet [under the door]," Woodward said. "I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew; we’re having a baby today."
Woodward and her two colleagues, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray, quickly sprung into action.
"Sha'querria grabbed the phone, dialed 911. Keisha ran, looking at the door," Woodward said.
Meanwhile, Phillips started to realize this "quick" bathroom break was taking longer than expected and ran inside.
"He ran into them at the same time and said, 'Babe, are you alright?' and I said, 'No, she's coming. She's coming," Worthy added. "I was like, we're about to have a baby, and his instincts kicked in immediately."
Everyone quickly got to work.
