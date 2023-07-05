UPDATE: The following locations are now reopened:
- 3600 Hixson Pike
- 1394 Workman Road
- 1135 E 8th Street
- Lupton Drive near Hixson Pike
Report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525
PREVIOUS: The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) has several severe weather-related road closures in the area due to flash flooding, downed wires, and trees down.
CDOT to advise that travelers use extreme caution.
The following locations are closed or have limited access:
- 3600 Hixson Pike - Closed in both directions due to flash flood
- 1394 Workman Road (wires down)
- 1135 E 8th Street (unknown weather-related issue)
- Lupton Drive near Hixson Pike (flooding)
CDOT urges travelers to obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas, warning that road conditions are only expected to worsen as inclement weather develops.
To report flooded locations or trees down, please call the 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311, or the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525 after hours and on weekends.
You can view CDOT’s map of events and road closures for additional details on their website here.