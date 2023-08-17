Cherokee County (NC) Emergency Management will be teaming up with Cherokee County Schools to hold a "critical emergency drill" at Murphy High School on August 23.
Law enforcement and first responders, along with school administrators will be participating to ensure the drill is as realistic and effective as possible.
Nearby residents should expect a heavy presence of law enforcement, including the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Murphy and Andrews Police Departments, and the NC Highway Patrol at the school from 8:00am to 11:00am.
The use of alternate routes for those traveling near the school on August 23 is suggested.
It's important to note that no students will be on the property during the drill.