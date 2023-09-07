The HCSO, along with fire and EMS, units are currently responding to a serious accident near the 9840 block of Highway 58.
The roadway near this area will be temporarily closed.
The area affected is past the Snow Hill exit near Freedom Church.
Motorists should avoid this area until further notice.
