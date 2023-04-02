An early morning tornado passed through parts of Lincoln County Saturday. Several homes were destroyed.
We spoke with a Lincoln County family in Elora, where it appears a good portion of the tornado went through. On Saturday, the family was picking up the pieces, seeing the extent of the damage.
"I mean a lot of memories went away right there," said Charley Amos.
Charley Amos, a cattle rancher in Elora, says he and his wife woke up at 3:30 Saturday morning, their phones notifying them of a tornado in the area.
"As far as the tornado itself, we really… you could hear it but it wasn't like tornadoes I had heard," said Amos.
Once the storm died down, the Amos's surveyed what they lost.
"He kept all of his tractor equipment and hay bailers. That bailer and the rake, that's probably another 40 to 50 thousand," said Mrs. Amos.
Between their several barns and equipment, the two estimate they lost over $100,000.
"Look at tat piece of tin that is wrapped around that post... oh I see it all in the trees," described Mrs. Amos.
We spoke with Lincoln County Emergency Management, who say several homes were destroyed from the tornado.
There were no injuries in Lincoln County, but there was one fatality in Alabama from the same storm.
The National Weather Service will release information on the type of tornado touched down. The Red Cross is also assisting residents in the area, along with local emergency crews and law enforcement.