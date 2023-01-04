A Tuesday night house fire displaced eight people in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Dorris Street about 10:47pm.
When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames on the right rear side of the home.
The fire traveled up to the home's second floor then the roof.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.
The home's eight residents were able safely escape the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents.