The Tennessee Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health Southeast Regional Office hosted a Youth Substance Misuse Summit for educators Tuesday.
People who came to Notre Dame High School listened to presentations while being able to ask questions and spark conversations.
"We really wanted to bring a program to area educators to help them better understand some of the challenges that teenagers are up against these days," said the Tennessee Department of Health Southeast Regional Direction Glenn Czarnecki, MPA.
This is the first time the health department hosted the event. There were many speakers like recovering addict Shay McCormick. McCormick says he began using recreational drugs at the age of twelve.
"My friend group definitely had an influence on me. But at the same time, with the things I was dealing with and going through myself, I was seeking some kind of solution or what I thought was a solution," said McCormick.
McCormick says he attempted multiple times to quit before being successful in 2017.
"The life I had when I looked around a jail cell is this isn't where I want to be, and this isn't what I wanted to do. And I still want to have those ambitions and dreams and I want to do something different," said McCormick.
McCormick currently shares his story with others and opened up a sober living home called the Clean Haven Recovery Residence in Chattanooga where he helps nine men on their road to recovery.
"When you've gone through so much pain and misery and and chaos and trauma. To not just make it through but to thrive and help others get through theirs. It's just the deepest form of gratitude you'll ever fill in your heart," said McCormick.
A local teacher with a Ph.D. in the Psychology of Adolescent Addiction has observed young people for years. She says healthy mental health is important to preventing drug usage.
"If you can help teens lower their depression rates, lower their anxiety rates. Teach them how to be optimistic. Teach them gratitude. Teach them skills on how to have a better wellbeing, that is so protective against substance use that that can make a big difference," said Teacher with Ph.D. in the Psychology of Adolescent Addiction Connie McNamara.
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 58 suspected drug related overdoses between January and March 2023. The full data report is linked here on their website.
This data comes from the department's overdose prevention team.
"The goal of the program is to do the programming and response and have a response plan in case their are instances of spikes in overdoses. But also to bring prevention and education to the community," said Hamilton County Health Department Overdose Prevention Manager Lacey Goolsby.