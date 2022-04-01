A video has surfaced on social media claiming a Marion County administrator admits the district teaches critical race theory despite it being prohibited by state law. The video was posted by a nonprofit called Accuracy in Media.
The teacher said the editing led to a misconstrued meaning and they don't teach critical race theory. The president of the organization behind the video said it's an honest portrayal of what was said.
Marion County Schools Director Mark Griffith said a couple came to his office claiming they wanted to enroll their child into the district, so the director of early grade academic support sat down with them. Kimberly Shurett said she did no know they were recording her. Although not illegal, Dr. Griffith said it's unethical.
"Extremely unethical, very disturbing, but I guess if that's the way they feel they need to get the news, I guess that's the way they do," Dr. Griffith said.
"Do they use body cameras?" Local 3 News Reporter Meredith Aldis asked.
"They use investigative tactics to expose the truth," Accuracy in Media President Adam Guillette responded.
"Okay, do the other people know that they're being recorded?" Aldis asked.
"You know, it really just depends on the circumstances to be honest," Guillette responded.
What came of that interaction was, in part, a video posted by the nonprofit, Accuracy in Media.
In the video, an unnamed interviewer asked, "Even if they do ban, like supplemental materials, can't teachers, at the end of the day, they're closing the door, they can bring in whatever in, right?"
Shurett replied, "It's kind of like the copyright police. There are no…you know how when you're taught, 'you can't make a copy of this, this, and this."
The President of Accuracy in Media said the goal was to find out if the ban on teaching critical race theory changed anything of if it was business as usual.
In the video, an unnamed interviewer said "I was worried that that had affected curriculum or changed things here."
Shurett replied, "No, it has not. It is not in this district."
Guillette said based on his findings, teachers may not be teaching critical rave theory exactly, but they nay be using the principles.
"Many administrators told us that at the end of the day, teachers can close the door and do whatever they want," Guillette said.
Guillette said he has hours of interviews, but this video is strategically edited.
"Parents deserve to know what's happening in their classrooms so we try to package the video in such a way that honestly portrays it in a matter that's going to play nice with the algorithims and get in front of the widest possible audience," Guillette said.
The Director of Marion County Schools said his administrators' words were taken out of context.
"You would say it's an honest portrayal of what happened?" Aldis asked.
"Unquestionably," Guillette replied.
Dr. Griffith said the Marion County School District does not teach critical race theory.
"I just wanted to assure everyone that we are following the state standards and we will continue to do so," Griffith said.
"They're not one dimensional villains, if you talk to these administrators, they don't seem like evil people, they want what's best for your child but as I said, what they view as best for your child might be dramatically different from a parent's views of what's best for their child," Guillette said.
When Local 3 asked if we could get a copy of the full interview, Guillette said, "We're usually weary of putting out the entire video just because we'd rather not give away necessarily the tactics and techniques that we're using for our investigations."
Dr. Griffith said he has not heard back from the "couple" wanting their child to join the district. He said since the video surfaced, the school staff has undergone a refresher course on prohibited teaching materials.