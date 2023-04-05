This Easter weekend, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here is a look at some of what our area has to offer.
An adult egg hunt and fundraiser
Experience a Different Kind of Easter Egg Hunt: The Great Adult Egg Hunt + Happy Hour hosted by the Chattery on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Go on a hunt for artisanal, one-of-a-kind eggs created by local artists and eggs with prizes from local businesses. The egg hunt officially kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with tunes from DJ MCPRO, a champagne bar, cotton candy from Bonjour Sucre, and more! Afterward, join the after-hunt “hop” along Main Street for happy hours and more. Find event details and registration here: https://www.thechattery.org/egghunt
Hug-a-Bunny at the Chattanooga Zoo
Bring the family to Hug-a-Bunny at the Chattanooga Zoo on April 7 & 8 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for a scavenger hunt, crafts, a bounce slide, animal encounters, themed animal enrichment and more. Search for the golden egg, and you could find the ultimate prize—score a family membership to the zoo! Find event details and purchase tickets here: https://www.chattzoo.org/events/hug-a-bunny
Acres of activities at Mayfield Farm Park
Explore Easter fun at Mayfield Farm Park on April 7 & 8. Enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt, pose for some take-your-own photos with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy the Bounce Pillow, Zip Line, Mountain Slide, Pedal Cars, + more family fun activities. Find event details and purchase tickets here: https://www.mayfieldfarmpark.com/springfestival
100,000 Egg Hunt at Coolidge Park
Head to Coolidge Park on Sunday, April 9 at 9 a.m. for the Easter Egg Hunt with 100,000 Easter eggs, coffee, and donuts. Stick around for the 10 a.m. Worship Service. Find details here: https://www.easteratcoolidge.com/
Treat yourself to a delicious Easter Brunch!
STIR’s Southern Grits Tamales is a great option with a tender, grits-forward masa, green tomato salsa, Mexican crema, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, crispy breakfast potatoes and two fresh eggs any style. Pair it with a $5 mimosa for the perfect weekend. To find more brunch options, check out some of our top picks and local restaurants serving up your favorite breakfasts and brunches here: https://www.visitchattanooga.com/restaurants/cuisine/breakfast-and-brunch/
Easter Bunny Photos
Through April 8 and 9, the Easter Bunny is available for photos and visits at four area shopping malls and Bass Pro Shops in East Ridge.
Customers may walk in at the malls or reserve time online.
Online reservations are required at Bass Pro.
- Hamilton Place (2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga) with the last day for pet photos on Monday, hamiltonplace.com
- Bradley Square Mall (200 Paul Huff Parkway, Cleveland, TN), shopbradleysquare.com
- Dalton Mall (816 Walnut Square Blvd., Dalton, GA), daltonmall.com
- Northgate Mall (271 Northgate Mall Drive, Hixson) with the last day for pet photos on Monday, visitnorthgatemall.com
Bass Pro Shops can be found at 1000 Bass Pro Drive, East Ridge, and reservations can be made at basspro.com/shop/en/easter.