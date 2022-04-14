FRIDAY
- Hug-A-Bunny 2022 | Fri., April 15 & 16 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | FREE Easter Bunny Photos , themed animal enrichment, bunny habitats where kids can learn about and pet bunnies, GIANT BUBBLES, Take-Home crafts, and so much more | Get your tickets HERE.
SATURDAY
- McDonald Farm Family Easter | Sat., April 16 | 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | McDonald Farm, 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek | Free | This family event will feature an egg hunt, petting zoo, inflatables, and even activities for adults.
- The Great Adult Egg Hunt | Sat., April 16 | 1 p.m. | Sculpture Fields at Montague Park | $7 | Because let's be honest, adults really get the short end of the stick when it comes to holiday fun — the hunt will be followed by a restaurant "hop" along Main Street.
- The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour | Sat., April 16 | 1-5 p.m. | Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, 1800 Polk St. | $7 | Search for Easter eggs painted by local artists and enjoy a restaurant “hop” for happy hour.
SUNDAY
- Easter at Coolidge | Sun., April 17 | 8-10 a.m. | Coolidge Park | Free | Over 100,000 candy-filled eggs are up for grabs — the Easter egg hunt begins at 9 a.m.